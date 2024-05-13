That ’90s Show: Season Two; Netflix Releases Premiere Dates and Teaser for Sequel Comedy Series

That ‘90s Show is returning soon to Netflix. The streaming service announced that season two of the comedy series will return later this year, with episodes airing in two parts. The first part is set for release in June, and part two will arrive in October. Each part will consist of eight episodes.

Starring Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos, the series is a sequel to That ‘70s Show and follows the teen children from the characters on that series.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Netflix today released the Date Announcement Teaser for the return of That ’90s Show in two parts: Part 2 premieres on June 27, 2024 Part 3 premieres on October 24, 2024 Don Stark, Laura Prepon and Andrea Anders will return alongside additional guest stars Will Forte, Seth Green, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Tommy Chong, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife and Kadeem Hardison. Earlier today, That ’90s Show cast took the big stage at Outside Joke Fest in Los Angeles for an epic Clash of the Netflix Casts event, hosted by Kevin Smith. Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty), Kurtwood Smith (Red), Callie Haverda (Leia Forman), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti) teamed up to compete head-to-head with Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate), Mace Coronel (Jay Kelso), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen), Sam Morelos (Nikki), and Reyn Doi (Ozzie) in a ’90s-themed trivia match. About That ’90s Show Part 2 It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she’s on edge since Jay still doesn’t know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn’t know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started. Bonnie and Terry Turner said the following about the series, per TUDUM: “We here in Point Place are thrilled that we’re doing a second season. We’d like to thank all of the fans old and new for tuning in. We’re truly grateful.”

The teaser for That ‘90s Show season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?