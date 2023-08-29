Obliterated: Netflix Releases Photos and Premiere Date for “High-Octane Action-Comedy” Series

Obliterated is coming to Netflix. The streaming service has announced the premiere date for the action-comedy series with the release of first-look photos.

Nick Zano (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and Shelley Hennig (Dollface) lead the cast of the series which also includes Terrence Terrell, Paola Lázaro, Kimi Rutledge, Eugene Kim, C. Thomas Howell, Alyson Gorske, and Carl Lumbly.

The Netflix series follows an elite special forces team that thwarts a deadly threat in Las Vegas. While celebrating with alcohol, drugs, and sex, they discover that they started celebrating too soon. They deactivated a decoy bomb. Now, the team must work through their impairments and try to find and deactivate the real bomb before it destroys Sin City.

Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, the creators of Cobra Kai, are behind the series, which has been in the works since 2019.

The eight-episode series arrives on November 30th. More photos from Obliterated are below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this series on Netflix this fall?