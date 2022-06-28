Menu

Obliterated: Shelley Hennig & Nick Zano to Star in Netflix Action-Comedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

Obliterated now has its leads. Shelley Hennig (Dollface, Liberty Crossing) and Nick Zano (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Minority Report) have been cast in the upcoming Netflix action-comedy series. The show has been in the works since 2019 and comes from the creators of Cobra Kai – Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald.

Netflix revealed more about the plot of the upcoming series in an earlier report.

Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”

Check out the casting announcement which reveals a few details about Hennig and Zano’s roles in the new series.

