Obliterated: Shelley Hennig & Nick Zano to Star in Netflix Action-Comedy Series

Obliterated now has its leads. Shelley Hennig (Dollface, Liberty Crossing) and Nick Zano (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Minority Report) have been cast in the upcoming Netflix action-comedy series. The show has been in the works since 2019 and comes from the creators of Cobra Kai – Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald.

Netflix revealed more about the plot of the upcoming series in an earlier report.

“Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”

Check out the casting announcement which reveals a few details about Hennig and Zano’s roles in the new series.

Shelley Hennig & Nick Zano will star in Obliterated, an action-comedy from the creators of Cobra Kai that revolves around an elite special forces team. Hennig plays by the book CIA agent Ava Winters & Zano plays Chad McKnight, the head of a SEAL team with a wild reputation. pic.twitter.com/A7Yij3aOnr — Netflix (@netflix) June 27, 2022

