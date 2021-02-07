Boo, Bitch: Lana Condor (Deadly Class) to Star and EP Netflix Comedy Series

Menu

Boo, Bitch is coming to Netflix, and the series now has its star. Lana Condor, from Deadly Class, will star and executive produce the new live-action comedy series. Viewers will see eight episodes of the series when it arrives.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the new comedy:

“In Boo Bitch, over the course of one night, a high school senior (Condor), who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost.”

