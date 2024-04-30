Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series: Netflix Commits to Show Based on Hanna-Barbera Characters

Get ready for more adventures with Scooby-Doo and the gang. Netflix has landed Scooby-Doo! The Live Action Series in a competitive situation, per Deadline. The streaming service has given the series a script-to-series order.

The new live-action series will come from Greg Berlanti and Berlanti Productions, with Josh Appelbaum & Scott Rosenberg writing the series.

This new series will update the popular cartoon from Hanna-Barbera, which first premiered in 1969. Featuring Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, Shaggy Rogers, and their talking Great Dane Scooby-Doo, the cartoon follows the teens as they investigate mysteries.

Since 1969, viewers have seen several incarnations of Scooby and his friends. A live-action film was released in 2002. Most recently, viewers saw Velma on Max.

The premiere date for Scooby-Doo! The Live Action Series will be announced later.

