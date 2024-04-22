Mary & George: Season Two — Has the Starz Historical Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A historical drama series airing on the Starz cable channel, the Mary & George TV show stars Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine, with Nicola Walker, Niamh Algar, Trine Dyrholm, Sean Gilder, Adrian Rawlins, Mark O’Halloran, Laurie Davidson, Samuel Blenkin, Jacob McCarthy, Tom Victor, Alice Grant, Amelia Gething, Mirren Mack, Rina Mahoney, and Simon Russell Beale. In 17th century England, Mary Villiers (Moore), the ruthless Countess of Buckingham, molds her beautiful, charismatic, and naïve son, George (Galitzine), to seduce King James I (Curran) and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rise from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled, and most influential players the English court had ever seen and the King’s most trusted advisors. The desire of King James I to be loved and subservient to ambitious and beautiful young men puts him dangerously at risk of being exploited by tyrannical lovers to the likes of Mary and George. With England’s place on the world stage under threat from outside forces and rioters taking to the streets to denounce the King, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Prepared to stop at nothing and armed with her ruthless political steel, Mary marries her way up the ranks, bribes politicians, colludes with criminals, and claws her way into the heart of the Establishment, making it her own.



The ratings for Mary & George have been quite low, so low that we haven’t been able to obtain them. Starz has not issued any press releases about the traditional ratings or delayed viewing ratings, so that’s also telling. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Mary & George stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



Mary & George is a historical limited series, so there won’t be a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if Starz will cancel or renew Mary & George since it’s already been announced that this is a seven-episode limited series. However, I do not doubt that Starz will continue producing new historical dramas. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Mary & George cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Would you have preferred the Mary & George story to have been extended into a second season, or is one season enough?