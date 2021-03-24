Vulture Watch

Is there more story to tell? Has The Gloaming TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Starz? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Gloaming, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Originating in Australia and airing on the Starz cable channel in the United States, The Gloaming TV series is set in Tasmania and stars Emma Booth, Ewen Leslie, Martin Henderson, Aaron Pedersen, Rena Owen, Josephine Blazier, and Matt Testro. When a woman is found brutally killed, the clues surrounding her death connect to murders both past and present. Political corruption and shady business dealings are soon entwined with sinister crimes and occult practices. At the center of this web are two detectives, Molly McGee (Booth) and Alex O’Connell (Leslie) who share a tragic past. In a harrowing journey to find the truth, their fate is coerced by the ghosts of the unsettled dead that linger in the liminal space between life and death – known as “The Gloaming”.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Gloaming averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers. Find out how The Gloaming stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 24, 2021, The Gloaming has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will Starz cancel or renew The Gloaming for season two? This show originates in Australia and a second season is in development there. If a second season gets made, I suspect that Starz will air it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Gloaming cancellation or renewal news.



The Gloaming Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Gloaming‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that The Gloaming TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if this TV series was cancelled instead?