Monday TV Ratings: 9-1-1, Black Lightning, All Rise, The Voice, Finding Dory

Published:

Monday, May 10, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: 9-1-1: Lone Star, 9-1-1, Black Lightning, The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola, All Rise, Bull, The Voice, and Debris.   Specials: Finding Dory.   Reruns: All American.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




John parkyn

Please boost your ratings the good doctor, Bob hearts Abisola so good and funny look forward Monday night shows enjoy and I love it too.

