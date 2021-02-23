Menu

Monday TV Ratings: The Neighborhood, The Bachelor, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Wall, Black Lightning

Published:

The Neighborhood TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Monday, February 22, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola, All Rise, Bull, The Bachelor, The Good Doctor, 9-1-1: Lone Star, 9-1-1, All American, Black Lightning, Ellen’s Game of Games, and The WallReruns: (none).

A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

John Parkyn

Please boost your ratings the good doctor not getting good ratings so good look forward every episode. Bull need more ratings too look forward every episode so good.

