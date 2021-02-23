Staged: Season Two of David Tennant and Michael Sheen Series Coming to Hulu (Video)

Hulu has announced a premiere date for the second season of the Staged TV show. Starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, season two of the British comedy series will be released on the streaming service on Tuesday, March 16th. There are eight episodes this time around, up from the freshman season’s six installments.

Initially airing on BBC One, the first season of the Staged TV series stars David Tennant, Michael Sheen, director Simon Evans, Georgia Tennant (David’s wife), Anna Lundberg (Michael’s girlfriend), and Lucy Eaton (Simon’s sister) playing fictionalized versions of themselves. Samuel L. Jackson, Adrian Lester, and Judi Dench guested. In the first season, bickering David and Michael try to rehearse a performance of Luigi Pirandello’s Six Characters in Search of an Author during lockdown via videoconference. The production’s underconfident director, Simon, struggles to keep control.

In season two, the “real” David and Michael find that the first season of Staged has been a big success. As a result, Simon begins work on an American remake but David and Michael are not asked to reprise their roles. Second season guests include Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Schwartz, Jim Parsons, Simon Pegg, Cate Blanchett, Nick Frost, Josh Gad, Christoph Waltz, Ken Jeong, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Ewan McGregor.

Here’s a teaser of season two:



