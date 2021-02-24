The Oval: Season Three; Tyler Perry Drama Series Renewed by BET

The Franklin family will return for more drama and another batch of episodes. BET has renewed The Oval TV series for a third season. Production on season three will begin later this year in Atlanta.

Airing on Tuesday nights, Tyler Perry’s The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, and Derek A. Dixon. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. The series lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.

The second season of Tyler Perry’s The Oval, which debuted just last week, averages a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.00 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 4% in the demo and up by 4% in overnight viewership. After tonight’s installment, there will be 20 more episodes left in season two.

Make sure to say congrats to the cast of #TheOvalOnBET because Tyler Perry's The Oval was renewed for a third season. 💙 pic.twitter.com/okma7uaVVJ — Tyler Perry's THE OVAL (@TheOvalOnBET) February 24, 2021

What do you think? Do you enjoy watching The Oval TV series? Are you happy that the BET drama has been renewed for a third season?