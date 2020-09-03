Menu

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living: Season Two? Has the BET Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living TV show on BET: canceled or renewed for season 2?

The Television Vulture is watching the Tyler Perry's Assisted Living TV show on BET. Has the Tyler Perry's Assisted Living TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on BET?  
 

Airing on the BET cable channel, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living features the return of main characters from Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns, which ran on TBS for five seasons. The new show stars David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck, and Alex Henderson. In the story, Jeremy (Lynn) loses his job so he and his young family (Nichole, Buck, and Henderson) move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his eccentric grandfather. Jeremy’s Grandpa Vinny (Brown) has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head. Vinny’s prayers are answered (sort of) when Mr. Leroy S. Brown (David Mann) and his daughter, Cora (Tamela Mann) show up as needy investors.
 

The first season of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living averages a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.06 million viewers. Find out how Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living stacks up against other BET TV shows.
 

As of September 3, 2020, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living for season two? Though the ratings could be higher, I think it’s a good bet that Assisted Living will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living cancellation or renewal news.
 

