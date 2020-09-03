Vulture Watch

Have the Browns found a long-term home? Has the Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on BET? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the BET cable channel, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living features the return of main characters from Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns, which ran on TBS for five seasons. The new show stars David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck, and Alex Henderson. In the story, Jeremy (Lynn) loses his job so he and his young family (Nichole, Buck, and Henderson) move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his eccentric grandfather. Jeremy’s Grandpa Vinny (Brown) has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head. Vinny’s prayers are answered (sort of) when Mr. Leroy S. Brown (David Mann) and his daughter, Cora (Tamela Mann) show up as needy investors.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living averages a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.06 million viewers. Find out how Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living stacks up against other BET TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 3, 2020, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living for season two? Though the ratings could be higher, I think it’s a good bet that Assisted Living will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living cancellation or renewal news.



Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Assisted Living TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if BET cancelled this TV series, instead?