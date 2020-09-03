Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living: Season One Ratings

Assisted Living features the return of main characters from the Meet the Browns TV show which ran on TBS for five seasons. Will Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living have success in the ratings and last as long on BET? Will this new sitcom be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living stars David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck, and Alex Henderson. In the story, Jeremy (Lynn) loses his job so he and his young family (Nichole, Buck, and Henderson) move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his eccentric grandfather. Jeremy’s Grandpa Vinny (Brown) has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head. Vinny’s prayers are answered (sort of) when Mr. Leroy S. Brown (David Mann) and his daughter, Cora (Tamela Mann) show up as needy investors.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living TV series on BET? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?