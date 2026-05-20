The Agency: Season Two Premiere Date, Photos & Trailer Released for Paramount+ Spy Series

The Agency has its return date set. Season two of the spy series will arrive next month, and Paramount+ has released a trailer and photos for the series’ return. The 10-episode season will arrive on its premiere date.

Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, Harriet Sansom Harris, John Magaro, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, India Fowler, Andrew Brooke, Christian Ochoa Lavernia, Reza Brojerdi, Ambreen Razia, Alex Reznik, and Richard Gere star in the series, set in the world of the CIA.

Paramount+ shared the following about season two:

“The Agency follows Martian (Fassbender), a CIA agent living undercover in his own life. Samia (Turner-Smith), his lover, is a political prisoner in Sudan, and he will do anything to try to save her, even past the point of treachery. The only way out is deeper in. A knife-edge Martian must walk if he is to save love, life, and his mission.”

The Agency arrives on June 21st. The trailer and more photos for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Will you watch season two?