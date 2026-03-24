Dutton Ranch: Paramount+ Unveils Premiere Date, Photos, & Trailer for Yellowstone Spin-Off

Get ready for Dutton Ranch. Paramount+ has announced the premiere date for the new Yellowstone spin-off series, following Beth and Rip as they build their lives together in Texas. A trailer and photos for the series have been released.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will be joined by Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ed Harris, and Annette Bening for the series.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

“Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser return as the indomitable Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in Dutton Ranch, premiering globally on Paramount+ on Friday, May 15 with two episodes, and this time, they’re taking on Texas. Hauser and Reilly are joined in the new original series by Academy Award nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening. As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul. Dutton Ranch, a Paramount+ Original Series, will also air on the Paramount Network beginning May 15, at 8pm ET/PT, with two episodes, and then weekly throughout the series’ nine-episode first season. Alongside Hauser and Reilly, the new original drama series also stars Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Ed Harris and Annette Bening. Produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, the nine-episode first season marks the start of a new series in the Yellowstone universe. Created by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan and based on characters created by executive producers Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Dutton Ranch is also executive produced by David C. Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Keith Cox. In addition to executive producing, Voros also directed multiple episodes this season, including the premiere episodes and season finale. Greg Yaitanes, Jessica Lowrey, and Phil Abraham also served as directors this season.”

More photos and the series trailer are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Yellowstone spin-off series?