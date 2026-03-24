Wonder Man: Season Two; Disney+ Renews Superhero Series, Announces Cast Returns

Disney+ has quietly renewed Wonder Man for a second season, sharing the first script pages and announcing the returning cast members.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, and Von Kovak star in the series created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, which follows an actor who wants to land the role of Wonder Man. The series premiered on Disney+ in January.

Both Abdul-Mateen II and Kingsley will return for season two. No other details for season two have been released.

Check out the announcement for Wonder Man season two below.

Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery will return for Marvel Television’s #WonderMan Season 2, co-created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XnOBYrYHaA — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 23, 2026

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this series? Are you glad it has been renewed?