Network: Disney+

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 11, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

TV show description:

An animated superhero series, the What If…? TV show is inspired by Marvel’s comic book anthology series and features a cosmic overseer, The Watcher (Wright), who presides over the stories.

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, each episode introduces new scenarios based on characters from the vast world of the Marvel Comics Universe. They include Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The program features a voice cast that includes actors reprising their roles from TV and film projects.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

