What If…?: Season Two? Has the Disney+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, the What If…? TV show is inspired by Marvel’s comic book anthology series and features a cosmic overseer, The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), who presides over the stories. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, each episode introduces new scenarios based on characters from the vast world of the Marvel Comics Universe. They include Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The program features a voice cast that includes actors reprising their roles from TV and film projects. The first season’s voice cast includes Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.



As of August 12, 2021, What If…? has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Disney+ will cancel or renew What If…? for season two. Since Disney+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Given that this is an animated series and it also ties into the MCU, I think that it will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on What If…? cancellation or renewal news.



