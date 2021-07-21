Turner & Hooch: Season Two? Has the Disney+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, the Turner & Hooch TV series is a continuation of the 1989 movie of the same name. It stars Josh Peck, Carra Patterson, Lyndsy Fonseca, Vanessa Lengies, Brandon Jay McLaren, Jeremy Maguire, Anthony Ruivivar, Reginald VelJohnson, and Becca Tobin. In the show, ambitious and buttoned-up US Marshal Scott Turner (Peck) inherits a big, unruly, and slobbery French Mastiff named Hooch, much like his father (Tom Hanks in the movie) did. He soon realizes that the dog he didn’t want may actually be the partner that he needs. Scott’s family includes his sweet and animal-loving sister, Laura (Fonseca), and Matthew Garland (Maguire), Laura’s dog-loving son. At work, Scott’s brave and street-smart partner is Jessica Baxter (Patterson). Xavier Wilson (McLaren) is a cool and enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal. Chief James Mendez (Ruivivar) is Scott’s boss who secretly has a soft spot for Hooch. Erica Mounir (Lengies) is the quirky head of the US Marshals’ dog training program.



As of July 21, 2021, Turner & Hooch has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Disney+ will cancel or renew Turner & Hooch for season two. Since Disney+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in. This show is tied to a well-known movie and fits well with the Disney brand so I think it will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Turner & Hooch cancellation or renewal news.



