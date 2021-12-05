Turner & Hooch: Cancelled, No Season Two for Disney+ Sequel Series

Looks like Disney+ isn’t going to the dogs. The streaming service has cancelled Turner & Hooch so we won’t be seeing a second season.

A comedy series, the Turner & Hooch TV show is a continuation of the 1989 movie of the same name. It stars Josh Peck, Carra Patterson, Lyndsy Fonseca, Vanessa Lengies, Brandon Jay McLaren, Jeremy Maguire, Anthony Ruivivar, Reginald VelJohnson, and Becca Tobin. In the show, ambitious and buttoned-up US Marshal Scott Turner (Peck) inherits a big, unruly, and slobbery French Mastiff named Hooch, much like his father (Tom Hanks in the movie) did. He soon realizes that the dog he didn’t want may actually be the partner that he needs. Scott’s family includes his sweet and animal-loving sister, Laura (Fonseca), and Matthew Garland (Maguire), Laura’s dog-loving son. At work, Scott’s brave and street-smart partner is Jessica Baxter (Patterson). Xavier Wilson (McLaren) is a cool and enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal. Chief James Mendez (Ruivivar) is Scott’s boss who secretly has a soft spot for Hooch. Erica Mounir (Lengies) is the quirky head of the US Marshals’ dog training program.

The first season of 12 episodes debuted in July and finished being released in October. While the show seemed to be popular with Disney+ viewers, the Turner & Hooch series received mediocre reviews from most critics. Now, it appears that episode 12 was the end.

While Disney+ hasn’t announced the series has been cancelled, members of the cast don’t see it happening. McLaren responded to a viewer’s hope for season two and recurring actor Matt Hamilton retweeted it.

Don’t hold your breath. You’ll die. https://t.co/PbKBBzNmfs — Brandon Jay McLaren (@brandojay) November 28, 2021

A veteran of the movie and the series, VelJohnson told ComicBook.com, “Well, as far as I know, they’re trying to sell it to another network or something like that. That’s what I heard. But as of now, it’s not going to be picked up, I don’t think. It was fun to do. And working with the actors was great fun and I hope so, whatever they decided to do I’m with it. It’s okay. I enjoy doing the sequel and, hopefully, we’ll have some time to do it again. But if not, I was glad for the experience.”

McLaren seems quite doubtful that the show will find a new home.

On Opposite Day https://t.co/lHhsLa7Vv0 — Brandon Jay McLaren (@brandojay) December 2, 2021

What do you think? Have you watched the Turner & Hooch TV series? Are you sorry that this Disney+ series seems to have been cancelled? Would you have watched a second season?