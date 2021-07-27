Turner & Hooch: Season One Viewer Votes

Who’s training who in the first season of the Turner & Hooch TV show on Disney+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Turner & Hooch is cancelled or renewed for season two. Disney+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Turner & Hooch here.

A Disney+ comedy series, the Turner & Hooch TV series is a continuation of the 1989 movie of the same name. It stars Josh Peck, Carra Patterson, Lyndsy Fonseca, Vanessa Lengies, Brandon Jay McLaren, Jeremy Maguire, Anthony Ruivivar, Reginald VelJohnson, and Becca Tobin. In the show, ambitious and buttoned-up US Marshal Scott Turner (Peck) inherits a big, unruly, and slobbery French Mastiff named Hooch, much like his father (Tom Hanks in the movie) did. He soon realizes that the dog he didn’t want may actually be the partner that he needs. Scott’s family includes his sweet and animal-loving sister, Laura (Fonseca), and Matthew Garland (Maguire), Laura’s dog-loving son. At work, Scott’s brave and street-smart partner is Jessica Baxter (Patterson). Xavier Wilson (McLaren) is a cool and enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal. Chief James Mendez (Ruivivar) is Scott’s boss who secretly has a soft spot for Hooch. Erica Mounir (Lengies) is the quirky head of the US Marshals’ dog training program.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Turner & Hooch TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Turner & Hooch on Disney+ should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.