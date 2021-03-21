Who will take Steve Rogers’ mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV show on the Disney+ streaming service? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is cancelled or renewed for season two (in this case, this show is a mini-series). Disney+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier here.

A Disney+ action-adventure series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell. The Falcon, aka Sam Wilson (Mackie), is a veteran US Air Force Pararescueman who flies using a jet pack with articulated wings. The Winter Soldier, aka Bucky Barnes (Stan), was Steve Rogers’ longtime friend and fighting partner in World War II. He was lost and believed to be dead but returned 70 years later as a brainwashed assassin. Both Falcon and Winter Soldier help to defeat the alien Thanos and, at the end of the Avengers: Endgame feature film, an elderly Rogers passes the mantle of Captain America to Wilson. Now, six months later, Wilson and Barnes team up for a global adventure that tests their abilities and their patience.





