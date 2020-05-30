What will Elena learn in the first season of the Diary of a Future President TV show on Disney+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Diary of a Future President is cancelled or renewed for season two. Disney+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Diary of a Future President here. Status update below.

A Disney+ family comedy series, Diary of a Future President stars Tess Romero, Charlie Bushnell, Selenis Leyva, and Michael Weaver, with Gina Rodriguez and Jessica Marie Garcia in recurring roles. The TV show unfolds the origin story of a future leader. Told via the narration of the diary of Elena Cañero-Reed (Romero), a 12-year-old Cuban American girl, the series follows her journey through the ups and downs of middle school. This sets her on the path to becoming the president of the United States.





5/30/20 update: Diary of a Future President was renewed.