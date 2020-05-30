Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, Diary of a Future President stars Tess Romero, Charlie Bushnell, Selenis Leyva, and Michael Weaver, with Gina Rodriguez and Jessica Marie Garcia in recurring roles. A family comedy series, the TV show unfolds the origin story of a future leader. Told via the narration of the diary of Elena Cañero-Reed (Romero), a 12-year-old Cuban American girl, the series follows her journey through the ups and downs of middle school. This sets her on the path to becoming the president of the United States.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Diary of a Future President has been renewed for a second season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Disney+ will cancel or renew Diary of a Future President for season two. Since Disney+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it will come down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Since the service is still establishing itself, I think the show will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Diary of a Future President cancellation or renewal news.

5/30/20 update: Diary of a Future President was renewed.



