Vulture Watch

Is this show a slam dunk for a renewal? Has the Big Shot TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Disney+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Big Shot, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, the Big Shot TV show stars John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio, Cricket Wampler, and Yvette Nicole Brown. After getting ousted from the NCAA, men’s basketball coach Marvyn Korn (Stamos) is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school, Westbrook School for Girls. Korn soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for this stoic coach. By learning how to connect with his players, Korn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 24, 2021, Big Shot has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Disney+ will cancel or renew Big Shot for season two. Since Disney+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on TV series that it believes in but, sooner or later, it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Offhand, I suspect it will be renewed. Stamos fits well with the House of Mouse’s brand but Disney+ hasn’t really made it evident what kind of show this is. I wonder if many will think this is a light comedy and not return. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Big Shot cancellation or renewal news.



Big Shot Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Big Shot TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Disney+ cancelled this TV series, instead?