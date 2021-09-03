Big Shot: Season Two; Disney+ Renews John Stamos Dramedy Series

It’s time for a rematch for Coach Korn and his team on Disney+. The streaming service has renewed the Big Shot TV series for a second season.

A sports dramedy series, the Big Shot TV show stars John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio, Cricket Wampler, and Yvette Nicole Brown. After getting ousted from the NCAA, men’s basketball coach Marvyn Korn (Stamos) is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school, Westbrook School for Girls. Korn soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for this stoic coach. By learning how to connect with his players, Korn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be.

The 10 episodes of the first season were released from mid-April until mid-June 2021. Here’s the second season renewal announcement:

DISNEY+ ORIGINAL SERIES “BIG SHOT” IS BACK ON THE COURT WITH JOHN STAMOS FOR SEASON TWO

BURBANK, Calif. (September 2, 2021) – Disney+ today announced the greenlight for season two of the basketball dramedy, “Big Shot,” led by John Stamos in a stand-out performance. Created by David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”), Dean Lorey (“My Wife and Kids) and Brad Garrett (“Single Parents”) and executive-produced by Kelley, Lorey, Garrett and Bill D’Elia (“Chicago Hope”), the second season will resume production in 2022. Dean Lorey will return as showrunner. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature.

“We are thrilled to be returning with Big Shot. The show has touched so many hearts -John Stamos’ brilliance especially as Coach Marvyn Korn- we look forward to season two and beyond,” said co-creator and executive producer David E. Kelley.

“This show represents everything Disney is to me – family, inclusion, and unity. But at its core, @BigShotSeries is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney + demonstrated by giving us a second season. I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines. I’m so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow. And yet, he still has so much more to learn… thankfully he’ll get that chance in season two. #grateful,” said John Stamos.

“Big Shot” centers around Marvyn Korn (Stamos) after he is ousted from his position as head coach for an NCAA basketball team. He is given a chance at redemption with a coaching position at Westbrook, an elite private high school for girls and soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability – foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn. By learning to connect with his players and his daughter, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and off the court.

