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American Hostage: MGM+ Reveals First Photos from Thriller Series Starring Jon Hamm

by Regina Avalos,

American Hostage TV Show on MGM+: canceled or renewed?

Photo Credit: Steven Ackerman/MGM+/Sony Pictures Television

American Hostage is coming soon to MGM+, and the network has released the first photos from the Shawn Ryan series. The series, which the creator hopes to become an anthology, is inspired by a podcast of the same name.

Jon Hamm, Giovanni Ribisi, Mireille Enos, Kristoffer Polaha, and William Jackson Harper star in this series, which will follow the real-life events surrounding Fred Heckman.

MGM+ shared the following about the series:

“Based on the acclaimed first season of the scripted podcast of the same name, American Hostage is a psychological thriller set in the 1970’s that tells the harrowing true story of Fred Heckman, a beloved Indianapolis radio reporter who is thrust into the middle of a life-or- death crisis when hostage-taker Tony Kiritsis demands to be interviewed on his popular radio news program.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

American Hostage TV Show on MGM+: canceled or renewed?

Photo Credit: Steven Ackerman/MGM+/Sony Pictures Television

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this MGM+ series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

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