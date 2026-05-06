American Hostage: MGM+ Reveals First Photos from Thriller Series Starring Jon Hamm

American Hostage is coming soon to MGM+, and the network has released the first photos from the Shawn Ryan series. The series, which the creator hopes to become an anthology, is inspired by a podcast of the same name.

Jon Hamm, Giovanni Ribisi, Mireille Enos, Kristoffer Polaha, and William Jackson Harper star in this series, which will follow the real-life events surrounding Fred Heckman.

MGM+ shared the following about the series:

“Based on the acclaimed first season of the scripted podcast of the same name, American Hostage is a psychological thriller set in the 1970’s that tells the harrowing true story of Fred Heckman, a beloved Indianapolis radio reporter who is thrust into the middle of a life-or- death crisis when hostage-taker Tony Kiritsis demands to be interviewed on his popular radio news program.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this MGM+ series?