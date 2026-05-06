Dutton Ranch: Paramount+ Drops Trailer for Yellowstone Spin-Off Series

Dutton Ranch arrives later this month on Paramount+, and viewers are getting a closer look at the series. The streaming service has released a trailer for the spin-off series featuring Beth and Rip from Yellowstone.

Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ed Harris, and Annette Bening star in the series, which follows the pair in their new Texas home.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

“Beth and Rip are staking their claim in Rio Paloma, Texas in the official trailer for Dutton Ranch, out now. The Paramount+ Original Series premieres globally on Paramount+ on Friday, May 15 with two episodes. Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly are joined in the new series by Academy Award nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening. As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.”

The Dutton Ranch trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series next week?