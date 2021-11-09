Yellowstone: Season Four Ratings

Last season, Yellowstone’s ratings grew by leaps and bounds on Paramount Network, gaining 66% more viewers in the live+same day ratings. These days, that’s unheard of growth as more and more people switch to delayed viewing and streaming. Will the audience for this show continue to grow? Could Yellowstone be cancelled or, is it sure to be renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A western drama series from creators John Linson and Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Will Patton. Guests include Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, and Kathryn Kelly. The story centers on the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Yellowstone on Paramount Network averaged a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.91 million viewers.

Note: The two episodes of the fourth season premiere were simulcast on other channels. The ratings were as follows: Pop (0.13/711,000 & 0.13/681,000), TV Land (0.09/519,000 & 0.08/455,000), and CMT (0.07/429,000 & 0.06/357,000).

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



