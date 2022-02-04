Doogie Kamealoha, MD: Season Two; Disney+ Reboot Series Renewed

This doctor is staying “in”. The Disney+ streaming service has renewed Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. for a second season. The first season of 10 episodes finished airing in October. There’s no word yet about when season two will be released.
A coming-of-age medical dramedy, the Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. TV show is inspired by the 1989-93 Doogie Howser, M.D. series. The reboot stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman with Alex Aiono and Ronny Chieng in recurring roles. Set in modern-day Hawai’i, the story follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old prodigy who juggles a budding medical career with life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.
Disney+ announced the renewal via social media:
The doctor’s (back) in 🩺 Season 2 of #DoogieKamealohaMD has been confirmed! pic.twitter.com/VzjLz17xCN
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 4, 2022