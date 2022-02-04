Doogie Kamealoha, MD: Season Two; Disney+ Reboot Series Renewed

This doctor is staying “in”. The Disney+ streaming service has renewed Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. for a second season. The first season of 10 episodes finished airing in October. There’s no word yet about when season two will be released.

A coming-of-age medical dramedy, the Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. TV show is inspired by the 1989-93 Doogie Howser, M.D. series. The reboot stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman with Alex Aiono and Ronny Chieng in recurring roles. Set in modern-day Hawai’i, the story follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old prodigy who juggles a budding medical career with life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.

Disney+ announced the renewal via social media:

status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here. Check out ourto track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows