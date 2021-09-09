Doogie Kamealoha, MD: Season One Viewer Votes

Can Lahela juggle the different parts of her life in the first season of the Doogie Kamealoha, MD TV show on Disney+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Doogie Kamealoha, MD is cancelled or renewed for season two. Disney+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Doogie Kamealoha, MD here.

A Disney+ coming-of-age medical dramedy, the Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. TV show is inspired by the 1989-93 Doogie Howser, M.D. series. The reboot stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman with Alex Aiono and Ronny Chieng in recurring roles. Set in modern-day Hawai’i, the story follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old prodigy who juggles a budding medical career with life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.





