Doogie Kamealoha, MD

Network: Disney+

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 8, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman with Alex Aiono and Ronny Chieng recurring.

TV show description:

A coming-of-age medical dramedy, the Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. TV show is inspired by the Doogie Howser, M.D. series which ran for four seasons on ABC, 1989-1993.

Set in modern-day Hawai’i, the story follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old prodigy who juggles a budding medical career with life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.

Lahela has family, friends, and co-workers to help guide her, but they can also make her life more complicated too. Her career-driven mother, Dr. Clara Hannon (Perkins), is also her supervisor at the hospital, while Lahela’s doting father Benny (Jason Scott Lee) helps keep her connected to what matters most. At home, she also has her free-spirited older brother, Kai (Sato), and her gregarious younger brother, Brian Patrick (Tian).

Her best friend is Steph Denisco (Meisel) and Lahela has a crush on local teen surfer Walter Taumata (Aiono). Lahela’s fellow hospital colleagues include Charles Zeller (Bowyer-Chapman), Noelani Nakayama (Makia), and Dr. Lee (Chieng).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

