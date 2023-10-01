Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1, Ghosts, Law & Order, The Cleaning Lady: Writers for Dozens of Shows Going Back to Work This Week

With the WGA strike now over, the real work of the television season can begin. Writers for dozens of scripted television shows are headed back to the respective writers rooms, ready to work on the 2023-2024 season.

Per Deadline, several shows will see their writers headed back to work tomorrow. These include 9-1-1 (ABC), Criminal Minds: Evolution (Parmount+), and Grey’s Anatomy (ABC), as well as FOX’s venerable trio of animated series The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers.

Also slated to start work on scripts next week are Abbott Elementary (ABC), Alert (FOX), Animal Control (FOX), The Cleaning Lady (FOX), Fire Country (CBS), Ghosts (CBS), NCIS (CBS), The Neighborhood (CBS), Rescue: Hi-Surf (FOX), The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max), Yellowjackets (Showtime), and Young Sheldon (CBS).

Dick Wolf’s FBI (CBS), Law & Order (NBC), and Law & Order: SVU (NBC) are also hoping to start work on scripts this week.

As for HBO, the cable network looks forward to kicking off production on new seasons of The Last Of Us, The White Lotus, and Euphoria. All three shows were set to begin production over the summer but were delayed due to the strikes.

It isn’t known when the 2023-24 scripted season will fully kick off, but those in the industry have suggested a midseason launch in January is possible.

What do you think? Which shows are you most excited to return to television this season?