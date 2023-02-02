The Cleaning Lady: Season Three Renewal; FOX Series Returning for 2023-24

Thony’s problems are likely to get worse before they get better in the 2023-24 television season. FOX has renewed The Cleaning Lady for a third season. The second season finished airing in mid-December.

A crime drama series, The Cleaning Lady TV show stars Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, Faith Bryant, Sean Lew, Eva De Dominici, Naveen Andrews, and Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle. In the story, Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, Luca (LaSalle), who’s been diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. When the system pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to give up. After a run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, Arman Morales (Canto), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) who is in pursuit. In season two, Thony and Agent Miller search for her son. Thony’s sister-in-law, Fiona (Millan), protects her own son (Lew) after an incident. Meanwhile, Robert Kamdar (Andrews), a charming former lover of Arman’s wife, Nadia (De Dominici), tries to drive a wedge between the couple. As Thony continues to entwine her business undertakings with Arman, she is dragged further across the moral line and into the dark underbelly of Las Vegas.

Airing on Monday nights, the second season of The Cleaning Lady averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.15 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 32% in viewership. The show picked up 63% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings which includes delayed viewing.

“After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,” said Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, Fox Entertainment. “The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show that gives a perspective you don’t often see on television.” Jeannine Renshaw has joined the FOX series as an executive producer and will serve as showrunner with Miranda Kwok.

The renewal was first announced via social media. A third season premiere date will be announced later.

Oh, nothing major just that…#THECLEANINGLADY IS RETURNING FOR SEASON 3. 😭 pic.twitter.com/pF1MFm0rNV — The Cleaning Lady FOX (@CleaningLadyFOX) February 1, 2023

