The Cleaning Lady: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has The Cleaning Lady TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX?



Airing on the FOX television network, The Cleaning Lady TV show stars Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, and Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle. Shiva Negar, Jay Mohr, Liza Weil, and Eva De Dominici recur. In the story, Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, Luca (LaSalle), who’s been diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. When the system pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to give up. After a run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, Arman Morales (Canto), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) who is in pursuit.



The first season of The Cleaning Lady averages a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.65 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Cleaning Lady stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



As of January 5, 2022, The Cleaning Lady has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FOX cancel or renew The Cleaning Lady for season two? The network needs new dramas and I have no doubt that FOX will give this new show every chance to succeed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Cleaning Lady cancellation or renewal news.



