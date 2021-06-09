Vulture Watch

Are these “young guns” up to the challenge? Has the Hell’s Kitchen TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 21st season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Hell’s Kitchen, season 21. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Hell’s Kitchen TV show is hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay and the 20th season returns to Las Vegas. For the first time, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country and all aged 23 years old or younger at the start of the competition will challenge Lady Luck in the hopes of winning big. Each week, the competition gets more intense, as the “Young Guns” are put through rigorous culinary challenges. They reap high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of Hell’s Kitchen winner.



Season 20 Ratings

The 20th season of Hell’s Kitchen averages a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.37 million viewers. Compared to season 19, that’s down by 18% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Hell’s Kitchen stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 9, 2021, Hell’s Kitchen has not been cancelled or renewed for a 21st season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Hell’s Kitchen for season 21? This show has been a part of the network’s schedule since 2005 and I don’t see it ending anytime soon. I am confident that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Hell’s Kitchen cancellation or renewal news.



Hell’s Kitchen Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Hell’s Kitchen‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Hell’s Kitchen TV show will be renewed for a 21st season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?