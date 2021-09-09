Hell’s Kitchen: Season 21 Renewal; Casting Underway for Gordon Ramsay’s FOX Series

Chef Ramsay will return to torment a new crop of chefs — and you could be one of them. Hell’s Kitchen has apparently been renewed for a 21st season and Ramsay is looking for new contestants.

A cooking competition, the Hell’s Kitchen TV show is hosted by Ramsay and the 20th season returned to Las Vegas. For the first time, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country and all aged 23 years old or younger at the start of the competition challenged Lady Luck in the hopes of winning big. Each week, the competition became more intense, as the “Young Guns” were put through rigorous culinary challenges. They reap high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of Hell’s Kitchen winner.

The 20th season of Hell’s Kitchen averages a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.49 million viewers. Compared to season 19, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s FOX’s top-rated summer show in the demo. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

The 20th season’s final two episodes air on Monday. Here’s the casting notice for season 21:

Think you have what it takes to be in #HellsKitchen and make it to the Black Jacket Night ?? We're casting now: https://t.co/KZSaiQnNPw pic.twitter.com/ge919bdCf4 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) August 31, 2021

It was revealed yesterday that FOX Entertainment and Ramsay have entered into a new “mega-deal” for all new programming produced by Studio Ramsay Global, including Ramsay’s upcoming cooking competition, Next Level Chef, and his existing series including MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, and Hell’s Kitchen.

FOX status sheet to track the network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here. Check out ourto track the network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows