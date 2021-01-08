Hell’s Kitchen: Season 19 Ratings

Though Hell’s Kitchen has been off the air for two years, we don’t have to worry about the show being cancelled right now. FOX has already renewed the series for a 20th season. Have viewers forgotten about the show or, will the ratings see a boost because fans have been craving its return? Stay tuned.

The Hell’s Kitchen cooking competition is hosted by Gordon Ramsay. The 19th season sees the series move to Caesars Palace Las Vegas for the first time (due to the pandemic). Ramsay puts 16 aspiring chefs from around the country through their paces before a winner is named. At stake is a Head Chef position at the Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant in Caesers Palace and a cash prize of $250,000.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 18 of Hell’s Kitchen on FOX (which aired two years ago) averaged a 0.78 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.78 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

