NCIS: Hawaii: CBS Orders New TV Series for the 2021-22 Season

CBS has cancelled NCIS: New Orleans after seven seasons but there will still be three NCIS series on the 2021-22 schedule. The network has renewed flagship NCIS (season 19) and NCIS: Los Angeles (season 13) and has also ordered a new show, NCIS: Hawaii.

According to Deadline, NCIS: Hawaii will follow “the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor and her team as they balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island itself.” Unlike previous members of the franchise, this new show won’t be introduced as a backdoor pilot episode.

The series is created and executive produced by NCIS: New Orleans executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash, as well as SEAL Team writer-producer Matt Bosack. Larry Teng, who has directed episodes of Los Angeles and Hawaii Five-0, will direct and executive produce on the first episode.

Casting hasn’t been announced as yet. It’s expected that the new series will have crossovers with the current iteration of Magnum PI, which also films in Hawaii.

****BREAKING NEWS****

We have officially renewed @NCISLA and ordered #NCISHawaii for the 2021-22 broadcast season. Get ready! pic.twitter.com/FUtucK7SIb — CBS (@CBS) April 23, 2021

