Futurama: Season 13 Premiere Date and Photos Released by Hulu

Futurama is returning soon to Hulu. The streaming service announced that Season 13 will arrive in September, accompanied by the release of several first-look photos. The new season will also be on FXX. Hulu has renewed the series through season 14.

John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman star in the series, which follows the life of a pizza boy who finds himself in 2999 after being frozen in 1999. The series premiered on FOX in 1999.

Hulu shared the following about the series’ return:

“”Futurama” season 13 lands on Hulu on September 15th at 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET with all 10 episodes at once. Season 13 will also premiere September 15 at 8/7c with two episodes weekly on FXX. Futurama seasons 11 and 12 previously premiered on Hulu with one episode at launch and one new episode weekly. Futurama was in the Top 10 Streaming Originals of 2024, per Nielsen. SEASON 13 SYNOPSIS: Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela’s love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You’ve been warned… it’s an all new season of FUTURAMA!”

More photos for season 13 are below.

