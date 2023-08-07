Futurama: Season 12 — Has the Hulu TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A sci-fi animated comedy series streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Futurama TV show was created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen. The voice cast includes John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Phil LaMarr, Tress MacNeille, Lauren Tom, and Dave Herman. The story revolves around Philip J. Fry (West), a New York City pizza delivery boy, who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. He befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (DiMaggio), and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Sagal). The trio find work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry’s doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth (West). Together with accountant Hermes Conrad (LaMarr), assistant Amy Wong (Tom), and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg (West), they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe. In season 11, the series picks up past storylines like the love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.



Futurama has been renewed for a 12th season (the second half of the eighth production cycle) which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew Futurama for season 12. When Hulu revived the series, the streaming service ordered 20 episodes (the show’s eighth production cycle). The episodes are being split between season 11 (2023) and season 12 (2024). I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Futurama cancellation or renewal news.



