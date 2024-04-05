Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Netflix Reveals Casting for Perry’s New Drama Series

The cast for Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black has been set. The drama series, the first under Perry’s new multi-year first-look series deal with Netflix, will have 16 episodes which will be written, directed, and produced by Perry.
Netflix revealed more about the plot of the series and its cast via TUDUM:
The 16-episode hour-long drama follows two women on very different paths. Taylor Polidore Williams (Divorce in the Black, Snowfall) will play Kimmie, who struggles to make ends meet after her mother kicks her out, while Mallory — played by Crystle Stewart (Tyler Perry’s The Oval; Acrimony) — finds success running her own business. Eventually, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives. Angi Bones and Tony Strickland will also produce the series for Tyler Perry Studios.
Here’s the full cast so far, which includes several familiar faces from the Tyler Perry universe:
Taylor Polidore Williams (Divorce in the Black, Snowfall) as Kimmie
Amber Reign Smith (Outlaw Posse, Wu-Tang: An American Saga) as Rain
Crystle Stewart (Tyler Perry’s The Oval, Acrimony) as Mallory
Ricco Ross (A Husband for Christmas, Aliens) as Horace
Debbi Morgan (Power, Power Book II: Ghost) as Olivia
Richard Lawson (Black Hamptons, For Colored Girls) as Norman
Steven G. Norfleet (Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Ruthless) as Charles
Julian Horton (National Champions, Tyler Perry’s Bruh) as Roy
Terrell Carter (Empire; From Scratch) as Varley
Shannon Wallace (Diarra from Detroit, City on a Hill) as Calvin
Bryan Tanaka (Entourage) as Officer Alex
Joy Rovaris (Saint Clare, The Neighborhood) as Gillian
Xavier Smalls as Angel
Charles Malik Whitfield (The Temptations, If Loving You is Wrong) as Jules
Tamera “Tee” Kissen (House Party, White Men Can’t Jump) as Body
Ursula O. Robinson (Hightown) as Delinda
Ashley Versher (This is Me… Now, Law & Order) as Lena
George Middlebrook (The Final Play, McGraw Ave H-Block) as Officer Trackson
The premiere date for this new Tyler Perry drama series will be announced later.
What do you think? Are you planning to watch the new Beauty in Black series when it premieres?