Life After Death with Tyler Henry: Netflix Announces Medium Series’ Premiere Date

Tyler Henry is returning to the small screen. Netflix has announced a premiere date for the medium’s new series, Life After Death with Tyler Henry. All nine episodes will arrive on March 11th.

Netflix revealed the following about the new series:

“Tyler Henry is a world-renowned medium with more than 300,000 people on his waiting list. After years of being Hollywood’s go-to medium, Tyler heads out across the country to offer readings to as many of the people on his waiting list as he can, bringing them the hope, healing and closure they are seeking. This transformational and emotional series will bring answers to the people he reads, providing proof that there is more to this world than what we see and that our loved ones never really leave us. Over the course of the season, we experience the power of Tyler’s readings, get insight to what it means to live with such a gift, and follow along on Tyler’s personal journey unraveling a family mystery to discover where he really comes from.”

Henry said the following about the new series:

“I am so excited and grateful for this show. It has given me the opportunity to bring answers and healing to so many people around the country. It allowed me to truly change people’s lives. I also had no idea I would be exploring a family mystery of my own. I am so proud of the profound stories, true testimonials of resilience, and shocking validations that made this such a rewarding experience.”

Check out the poster teasing Life After Death with Tyler Henry below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new series on Netflix next month?