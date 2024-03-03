The Lincoln Lawyer: Season Three Production Underway, Netflix Reveals Casting

The Lincoln Lawyer cast is back on set. Production has begun on season three of the Netflix drama with four new additions to the cast. Merrin Dungey, Allyn Moriyon, John Pirruccello, and Philip Anthony-Rodriguez have been added to the cast.

Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson, the third season of The Lincoln Lawyer is based on The Gods of Guilt by Michael Connelly. The series follows Los Angeles criminal defense lawyer Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo).

Showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said the following about the series, per Tudum:

“The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly’s universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again.”

Netflix revealed more about the new additions to the cast:

“Merrin Dungey (The Resident, Big Little Lies) stars as Judge Regina Turner, a former public defender who’s younger and more progressive than most judges in the district — but whether that’s a benefit to Mickey or not remains to be seen. Allyn Moriyon makes his television debut as Eddie Rojas, a fitness buff (and former babysitter to Mickey’s daughter, Hayley) who’s in need of a very good lawyer. Luckily, Mickey is able to help, and then offers him the opportunity of a lifetime. John Pirruccello (Barry, The Valet) plays William Forsythe, a seemingly non-threatening prosecutor who Mickey’s excited to go up against. Once the trial starts, however, it’s clear that nothing’s as it seems. Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (Grimm, The Company You Keep) takes on the role of Adam Suarez, the chief deputy district attorney, to whom prosecutor Andrea Freeman (Yaya DaCosta) reports and is a force to reckon with.”

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 news:https://t.co/lTb7Y00LRO — Michael Connelly (@Connellybooks) February 29, 2024

The premiere date for The Lincoln Lawyer season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series?