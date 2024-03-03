Uncensored, Unsung: TV One Docuseries Return with New Seasons Tonight

Uncensored and Unsung are returning to TV One later tonight with new seasons. The two docuseries follow celebrities as they show their lives and the challenges they faced to get them to where they are today.

TV One revealed more about the return of both shows in a press release.

“Get ready for the highly anticipated return of TV One’s original and longest-running series UNSUNG and UNCENSORED, with season debuts of both docu-series starting Sunday, March 3 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. UNSUNG leads with Bobby Caldwell at 9 p.m. ET / 8C followed by UNCENSORED, which features veteran actress Vivica A. Fox, at 10 p.m. ET / 9C. Each episode will be published on TVOne.TV and TV One’s social media platforms.

The seven-time NAACP Image Award-winning series UNSUNG, spotlights entertainment’s most talented, versatile, and influential music artists. The season premiere explores the life and career of singer, songwriter and musician Bobby Caldwell. Caldwell released several albums spanning R&B, soul, jazz and adult contemporary. His catalog is best known today for its sampling by several prolific hip hop and R&B artists. This episode features the last interview Bobby Caldwell before his passing in March 2023.Upcoming new episodes of UNSUNG include:

“UNSUNG”

3/10 – Cold Chillin

3/17 – Chuckii Booker

3/24 – Candi Staton

3/31 – Donald Lawrence

4/7 – Blaque

4/14 – Stetsasonic

4/21 – Chingy

4/28 – DJ Special

“UNSUNG” is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is executive produced by Frank Sinton and Arthur Smith of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland, Kysha Mounia and Jamecia Blount also serve as Executive Producers. For TV One, Austyn Biggers is the SVP of Programming and Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production.

UNCENSORED explores the lives of some of today’s most notable personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. The season debut episode highlights veteran actress, producer, director, and television host, Vivica A. Fox. With an extensive body of work that encompasses television, stage, and film credits, Fox is also an actress, philanthropist and businesswoman. Upcoming new episodes of UNSUNG include:

“UNCENSORED”

3/10: Ja Rule

3/17: Ginuwine

3/24: Jasmine Guy

3/31: Tamela Mann

4/7: Christian Keyes

4/14: Leon Robinson

4/21: Raz-B

4/28: Irv Gotti

“UNCENSORED” is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, Jay Allen, and Nikki Byles (Executive Producers), and Rachel Valley (Producer) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Austyn Biggers is the SVP of Programming and Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production.

