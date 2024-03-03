The Brothers Sun: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for Michelle Yeoh Crime Dramedy Series

The Brothers Sun will not be returning for a second season. Netflix has cancelled the action comedy-drama series after its eight-episode first season. The episodes were released on January 4th.

Starring Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Joon Lee, and Highdee Kuan, the series follows Bruce Sun (Song Li) as his life is turned upside down when his older brother, assassin Charles Sun (Chien), travels to Los Angeles to protect his family after the death of their father.

Deadline revealed the following about the cancellation of the Netflix series:

The Brothers Sun launched to critical praise, with reviewers hailing Oscar winner Yeoh’s standout performance. The show spent five weeks in the Netflix Top 10 for English-language series, peaking at No. 2, but it couldn’t find a large audience. Its performance was modest by Netflix standards, with its number of weekly views staying below 7 million and slipping under 2 million for its last two weeks in the Top 10.

What do you think? Did you watch The Brothers Sun? Are you disappointed there won’t be a second season?