Stranger Things: Duffer Brothers Discuss Possible Spin-Off of Netflix Series

Stranger Things returns to Netflix with the last two super-sized episodes of season four, and with a fifth season already picked up – fans have more to see before the series ends. However, fans might have even more to see if Matt and Ross Duffer move forward with their plans. The pair have given thought to a spin-off from Stranger Things to continue the franchise.

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson, the horror series is set in the 1980s and follows four friends as they battle against a horrible creature.

Per Deadline, the pair spoke about the possibility recently. Ross said the following:

“There’s a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel. I think actually we’re going to start delving into that soon as we’re winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it.”

Matt offered his own comments as well:

“The reason we haven’t done anything is just because you don’t want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, ‘Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?’ And definitely. Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I’m so, so excited about it. But it is not… It’s going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix.”

Stranger Things returns on July 1st.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of Stranger Things later this week?