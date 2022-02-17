Stranger Things: Season Five to End Netflix Series, Season Four Debuts in May

Are you ready to say goodbye to the Upside Down? Netflix has announced that the Stranger Things TV series has been renewed for a fifth and final season. However, that may not necessarily be the end of the story as series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have hinted that there could be a spin-off.

The upcoming fourth season of nine episodes will be released on Netflix in two parts, dropping on May 27th and July 1st. Here’s the description: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Here’s an open letter to Stranger Things viewers from the show’s creators about the series’ future:

Hi nerds! Do you copy? It’s been a little while. With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes. Volume One will release on May 27th; Volume Two will release five weeks later on July 1st. So that’s the good news. It’s coming soon. And it’s bigger than ever. It’s also the beginning of the end. Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season. Season 5 will be the last. There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first, we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out,

Matt and Ross

