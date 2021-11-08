Stranger Things: Season Four of Supernatural Series Teased by Netflix

Stranger Things fans have been given some intel about the upcoming fourth season of the series, which will arrive next summer. Netflix has released a teaser and episode titles in celebration of Stranger Things Day. Fans will see the action move to California for season four.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson which pays homage to the classic horror films of the 1980s.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“A love letter to the ’80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world – forever. Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon Stranger Things has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others. The three-time Emmy Award Nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix’s most popular titles. As of its five year anniversary in July 2021, 196 million households chose to watch at least one episode of the show.”

Deadline shared nine episode titles for the season as well:

The Hellfire Club

Vecna’s Curse

The Monster and The Superhero

Dear Billy

The Nina Project

The Dive

The Massacre At Hawkins Lab

Papa

The Piggyback

Netflix will announce a premiere date for the series at a later date. Check out the teaser below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Stranger Things on Netflix?