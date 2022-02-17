Dave: Season Three Renewal Announced for FXX Comedy Series

This rapper may find success yet. FXX has renewed the Dave TV series for a third season. The second season finished airing in August 2021 and season three’s expected to launch in 2023.

The Dave TV show stars Dave Burd, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko. Guests in season two include CL, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kyle Kuzma, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd (Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X, and Kevin Hart. A single-camera comedy series, it’s based on the life of Burd, a rapper and comedian who’s known as Lil Dicky on stage. The series revolves around a suburban neurotic man named Dave (Burd). He’s in his late twenties and has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now, with the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, Dave has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the second season of Dave averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 150,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 36% in the demo and down by 29% in viewership in the live+same day ratings. Dave is the lowest-rated of the three scripted comedies on FXX. The other two are It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Archer.

Burd revealed the renewal via social media.

